Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 20 September 2021
09:31 AM | 20 Sep, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 20, 2021 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|167.9
|169.4
|Euro
|EUR
|197
|199
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|232.6
|235.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|45.45
|46.05
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|44.45
|45.06
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|121.6
|123.6
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.6
|388.36
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|133.1
|135.1
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.7
|23.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.4
|23.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.6
|16.85
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.98
|484.45
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.65
|37
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.4
|97.1
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.75
|394.8
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.7
|40.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|123.1
|124.6
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.1
|18.35
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159.6
|160.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- TTP commander killed in security forces operation in N. Waziristan: ...10:21 AM | 20 Sep, 2021
- Polio vaccination drive launched to target 40mn children in Pakistan09:53 AM | 20 Sep, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:31 AM | 20 Sep, 2021
- Pakistan records significant dip in new Covid cases as positivity ...09:12 AM | 20 Sep, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 20 September 202108:42 AM | 20 Sep, 2021
Ertugrul actress Hande Subasi stuns fans with new swimsuit photo
05:26 PM | 19 Sep, 2021
- Katrina Kaif’s new workout video goes viral04:32 PM | 19 Sep, 2021
- Saeeda Imtiaz’s new bold photos draw severe public criticism03:03 PM | 19 Sep, 2021
- Alizeh Shah’s new bold look goes viral02:30 PM | 19 Sep, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021