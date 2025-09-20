Pakistani doctor caught in Mid-Operation Sex Scandal escapes punishment

MANCHESTER – Dr. Suhail Anjum, Pakistani origin doctor made headlines, sending shockwaves across medical world, as he was engaged in sexual activity with a nurse while a patient lay under general anesthesia.

Amid shocking reactions to the development, there is relief for Dr Anjum as tribunal ruled he will face no formal punishment. The 44-year-old reportedly asked colleague to monitor the patient while he claimed he needed to use the restroom.

Instead, he moved to a nearby operating theater partly used as a storage room where he and a Nurse were caught in compromising position by another hospital staff member.

Witnesses called the scene in vivid detail as Nurse was caught with her trousers lowered, and Dr. Anjum adjusting his clothing. Shockingly, he was away from the operating room for a brief period, yet the patient remained unharmed.

After an internal investigation, Dr. Anjum was dismissed but that didn’t stop him from seeking to resume his medical career.

At a recent Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service hearing, Dr. Anjum admitted incident was a “shameful” lapse in judgment and insisted it would never happen again. Tribunal chairwoman Rebecca Miller acknowledged misconduct as serious but noted that the risk of repetition was “very low” and that the public’s trust in the profession could be maintained without imposing a sanction.

The hearing will reconvene in Manchester to decide whether Dr. Anjum should receive a formal warning on his registration, leaving many to wonder how such a brazen breach of trust could escape more severe consequences.