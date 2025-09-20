Where to watch Last Solar Eclipse of 2025 on Sept 21; Top spots revealed!

ISLAMABAD – Sky-watchers, get ready as final solar eclipse of 2025 is happening on September 21, with sun forming stunning crescent shape.

A cosmic show is coming that Pakistani will not be able to see on September 21, the final solar eclipse of 2025 will dazzle skies with dramatic crescent-shaped Sun but only for the lucky viewers in the Southern Hemisphere.

Solar eclipse starts at 10:30 pm PST, peaks at 12:42 am, and ends at 2:54 am on September 22. New Zealand, parts of Australia, the South Pacific, and even Antarctica will witness this incredible four-hour spectacle.

Just days after a mesmerizing lunar eclipse wowed observers across the globe, this solar eclipse reminds us how rare and breathtaking these events are. Pakistan missed the first solar eclipse of the year on March 29, and it will miss this one too.

In total, 2025 will feature four eclipses, including two solar and two lunar. The next total solar eclipse won’t happen until August 12, 2026, visible from Greenland, Iceland, Spain, Russia, and parts of Portugal. Don’t miss it.

Solar Eclipse

A solar eclipse occurs when Moon passes between Earth and Sun, blocking all or part of the Sun’s light. Depending on alignment, it can be total, in which Sun is completely covered, and partial when its only part covered, annular, leaving a “ring of fire”, or a rare hybrid type.

Eclipses are possible because the Sun is about 400 times wider than the Moon but also 400 times farther away, making them appear the same size in the sky, and these star create a shadow on Earth.

Solar eclipses are rare for any specific location, happening on average once every 375 years. They can cause a noticeable temperature drop, confuse animals, and have fascinated humans for centuries.