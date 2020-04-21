PM Imran agrees to get tested for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan may be tested for the COVID-19 or asked to go into isolation after meeting Faisal Edhi who tested positive for the infection, his personal physician said on Tuesday.

"I am happy to announce that the prime minister, being a responsible prime minister and a responsible citizen, has agreed to get tested on my advice," said Dr Faisal Sultan, who is also the prime minister's personal physician and also his focal person for coronavirus, during a press conference Thursday.

The presser followed reports of Faisal Edhi, the head of one of Pakistan's largest charity groups, the Edhi Foundation, testing positive for coronavirus. Last week, he had met Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad where he donated a Rs10 million check on behalf of his organisation.

Faisal Sultan, who is also the CEO of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, told media that would meet PM on Wednesday.

“I will meet him and recommend that he gets tested. We will follow all protocols in place and make recommendations accordingly,” he said.

The protocols recommend self-isolation for people who meet those tested positive for the coronavirus.

Edhi is in Islamabad at the moment and, according to his son, had started showing symptoms last week, soon after meeting PM Khan in Islamabad on April 15.

“The symptoms lasted for four days before subsiding,” Saad Edhi told the media.

He added that his father was currently in Islamabad and was doing better. “He has not been admitted to any hospital and is self-isolating,” he added.