Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 21 April 2021
08:35 AM | 21 Apr, 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 103،600 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 88،820 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 78,375 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 91,390 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 103،600 PKR 1,395
Karachi PKR 103،600 PKR 1,395
Islamabad PKR 103،600 PKR 1,395
Peshawar PKR 103،600 PKR 1,395
Quetta PKR 103،600 PKR 1,395
Sialkot PKR 103،600 PKR 1,395
Attock PKR 103،600 PKR 1,395
Gujranwala PKR 103،600 PKR 1,395
Jehlum PKR 103،600 PKR 1,395
Multan PKR 103،600 PKR 1,395
Bahawalpur PKR 103،600 PKR 1,395
Gujrat PKR 103،600 PKR 1,395
Nawabshah PKR 103،600 PKR 1,395
Chakwal PKR 103،600 PKR 1,395
Hyderabad PKR 103،600 PKR 1,395
Nowshehra PKR 103،600 PKR 1,395
Sargodha PKR 103،600 PKR 1,395
Faisalabad PKR 103،600 PKR 1,395
Mirpur PKR 103،600 PKR 1,395

