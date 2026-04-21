Fiza Ali shares husband’s aerobatic stunts video

LONDON – Pakistani actress and host Fiza Ali has shared a new video featuring her husband, which has quickly gained attention on social media.

According to reports, Fiza Ali is currently in the United Kingdom, where she has been posting a series of romantic videos with her husband.

In one of the latest clips, her husband can be seen performing playful flips and acrobatic moves around her in a park, creating a lighthearted and unusual moment that caught viewers’ attention.

The actress captioned the video with a message expressing affection, writing that all his efforts are “just for her love.” The post has since attracted a wide range of reactions from social media users.

British Pakistani businessman Ijaz Khan and Fiza Ali, anchor and actor, having fun in a London park pic.twitter.com/PDxCHhFVAw — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) April 20, 2026

While some viewers appreciated the couple’s chemistry and described the video as a display of love, others criticized it, calling the act unnecessary or over-the-top.

This is not the first time the couple has gone viral. Earlier, a moment from a live show in which her husband lifted her also drew significant attention online and sparked criticism.