‘Pure filth’: Irshad Bhatti faces backlash over ‘disgusting’ questions in podcast with Meera

LAHORE – Pakistani journalist Irshad Bhatti is facing widespread criticism after a podcast interview with filmstar Meera took an uncomfortable turn, leading the actress to walk out of the show.

Meera had appeared on the podcast to promote her upcoming film “Psycho”, but the discussion reportedly shifted away from her professional work and toward her personal life. During the conversation, Bhatti repeatedly questioned her about past relationships and controversies.

The journalist’s questions referenced claims and rumors involving figures such as Sangeeta, Saud, Humayun Saeed, Captain Naveed, and Atiqur Rehman.

In response, Meera consistently avoided engaging with the topics, stating that she was unaware of the claims and steering the conversation back to her film.

At one point, Bhatti also questioned her about a previously mentioned plan to build a hospital in her mother’s name, asking about funds and their usage. Meera again redirected attention to her film, urging viewers to watch it instead.

As the questioning continued, Meera removed her microphone, stood up, and exited the interview. Even as she prepared to leave, Bhatti reportedly continued asking personal questions, to which she reiterated her request for audiences to focus on her film.

A clip of the incident quickly circulated on social media, drawing strong reactions from users. Many criticized Bhatti’s approach, calling his line of questioning inappropriate and expressing support for Meera’s decision to walk out of the interview.

Actress Mishi Khan lent support to Meera and criticised Irshad Bhatti for asking controversial and inappropriate questions.

Irshad Bhatti sahab, this is not journalism, this is pure filth. Learn some grace from Meera, she remained calm and humble. If it were someone else, she would’ve slapped you for asking such disgusting questions. Every PTI apologist ever.. @IrshadBhatti336 pic.twitter.com/LMDdicokZD — Saad Kaiser 🇵🇰 (@TheSaadKaiser) April 19, 2026

A user wrorte: “Irshad Bhatti sahab, this is not journalism, this is pure filth. Learn some grace from Meera, she remained calm and humble. If it were someone else, she would’ve slapped you for asking such disgusting questions. Every PTI apologist ever.”

I’ve always admired Irshad bhatti’s interviews where he catches corruption of politicians but when it comes to a woman’s honour, it should be left between Allah & the woman! Be it Meera or anyone else! He saw she is uncomfortable yet he carried on! 👎pic.twitter.com/LEHE13tlcx — Sadia A 🇵🇰 (@Dr_SadiaAz) April 19, 2026

Another wrote: “I’ve always admired Irshad bhatti’s interviews where he catches corruption of politicians but when it comes to a woman’s honour, it should be left between Allah & the woman! Be it Meera or anyone else! He saw she is uncomfortable yet he carried on!”