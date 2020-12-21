Live Open Market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2020-December-21- Updated 09:00 AM
09:10 AM | 21 Dec, 2020
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 21, 2020 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|159.8
|160.7
|Euro
|EUR
|193
|195.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|214
|217
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|43.4
|44
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|42.25
|42.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|120
|122
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|404.3
|406.3
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|124.5
|126.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|24.5
|24.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|25.4
|25.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|17.55
|17.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.15
|2.22
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.58
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|498.5
|501
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|38.95
|39.3
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|104.3
|105
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.55
|17.8
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|411
|413
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|42.6
|42.95
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|118
|119.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.1
|18.35
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|181.1
|182
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|5.3
|5.4
- MDCAT 2020 – Students across Pakistan protest against PMC10:24 AM | 21 Dec, 2020
- PML-N Senator Kalsoom Perveen passes away due to Covid-19 ...09:44 AM | 21 Dec, 2020
- Covid-19: Pakistan reports 62 deaths, 1,792 fresh cases in one day09:30 AM | 21 Dec, 2020
- Live Open Market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - ...09:10 AM | 21 Dec, 2020
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 21 December 202008:40 AM | 21 Dec, 2020
Here's 3-year-old Imran Khan with his family
04:55 PM | 20 Dec, 2020
- 9-year-old becomes 2020’s highest paid YouTuber for 3rd time in a ...03:04 PM | 20 Dec, 2020
-
- Jennifer Aniston self isolates after co-worker tests positive for ...04:41 PM | 19 Dec, 2020
-
- Most beautiful places to worship outside Pakistan10:44 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
- Celebs who went back to school despite being famous!07:59 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 202002:59 PM | 10 Dec, 2020