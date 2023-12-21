Fun, Better Deals, All Around the World! 

The much-awaited Haier Global Fan Festival is here to celebrate with its fans worldwide. This year’s theme of the Global Fan Festival is “Inspired H Life”. The event is from 18 December 2023 to 10 January 2024. This event has been specially planned for Haier fans for More.

Haier is celebrating with its fans, so to participate in Haier 5th Global Fan Festival, all you have to do is Visit Haier’s store and take a picture with the Fans Festival Decoration or include a Haier Product in your photograph, and make sure to make an H gesture in the photo, and then upload the image in the comment section with a sentence to describe your own “H Life” with a hashtag #inspiredHLife. The picture with the maximum views and likes in the comments sections on the Haier Pakistan Facebook page 5th Global Fan Festival Post will be declared the winner.

As we embark on the fan festival journey with Haier's 5th Global Fan Festival, let's enjoy ourselves in celebration, creativity, and community. Join the movement, share your #InspiredHLife, and be part of the festive magic with Haier. Happy Fan Festival!

