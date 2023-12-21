Mastermind of DI Khan attack arrested 

DI KHAN – The security forces on Thursday claimed to have arrested the mastermind and seven other facilitators involved in the attack on DI Khan compound.

At least 23 soldiers were martyred in the attack while over two dozen terrorists were eliminated a week ago in DI Khan.

According to the details, nine terrorists were arrested including the mastermind and seven other facilitators.

The mastermind of the deadly attack hailed from Daraban area of DI Khan while six other suspects were from Afghanistan.

The suicide attacker Hassan alias Shakir, who also released a video before the attack, belonged to Afghanistan.

The documents revealed that five terrorists of banned TTP Gandapur group were also involved in the attack. A large quantity weapons were also recovered from them.