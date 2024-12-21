Pakistan’s Dr. Zulfiqar Bhutta received Canada’s top Civilian Award for contributions

ONTARIO – Pakistani health expert Dr Zulfiqar Bhutta has been awarded Officer of the Order of Canada, for his decades long contributions to healthcare.

Canadian government honored Dr. Bhutta, with Officer of Order of Canada, a prestigious award for services toward maternal, newborn, and child health. In 2024, at least 88 individuals were inducted, with Dr. Bhutta among 24 selected as Officers of Order of Canada.

The ground-breaking research and leadership of Pakistani-origin medical professional transformed public health policies and improved lives of millions, particularly in marginalized communities. His work further influenced programs worldwide, from WHO to initiatives in third-world countries.

After receiving the honor, Dr. Zulfiqar thanked his students, colleagues who worked alongside him in addressing the challenges faced by women and children in South Asin nation and other low-income countries.

His inspring work continues to impact global health, making a lasting difference in public health and policy. The leading expert in global child health was earlier awarded Henry G. Friesen International Prize in Health Research.