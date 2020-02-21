Model Anum Malik welcomes baby girl

Sheherbano Syed
11:07 AM | 21 Feb, 2020
Model Anum Malik welcomes baby girl
Share

Anum Malik is now a mom!

The model announced the good news via Instagram sharing a cute photo with her little one.

"OUR WORLD, Alhumdulillah, our Janeman has arrived. AYAT JIBRA.", born on 19/20 @2:30pm, she’s healthy & the cutest, MASHALLAH, “ read the caption.

Malik had been serving some trendy pregnancy looks in her recent photos. From traditional wear to classy contemporary ensembles, we simply loved her style.

Sending all our love to the newborn and happy parenting to Malik!

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

