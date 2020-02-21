Polling in Iran’s parliamentary elections underway
11:25 AM | 21 Feb, 2020
Share
TEHRAN - Polling in the parliamentary elections in Iran has begun today (Friday).
According to the Iranian Interior Ministry's electoral headquarters, more than 7,000 candidates are running in 208 constituencies for the 290-seat chamber with 58 million Iranians eligible to vote.
The initial number of registered candidates for participation in the vote amounted to around 15,500 people.
The parliamentary elections in Iran are held every four years.
- 5 terrorists killed in CTD operation in Peshawar09:59 AM | 22 Feb, 2020
-
- Indian forces turn whole valley of Occupied Kashmir into jail, says ...08:20 AM | 22 Feb, 2020
- Pakistan welcomes announcement of US -Taliban agreement likely on Feb ...11:46 PM | 21 Feb, 2020
- ADB disbursed record $2.4 bn development funds to Pakistan in 201910:43 PM | 21 Feb, 2020
FBR sends notices to 24 bridal dress designers for allegedly evading tax
04:17 PM | 21 Feb, 2020
- Pakistan the ‘most affordable’ country to live in the world: ...04:10 PM | 21 Feb, 2020
- Rehman Malik to make a film on Kashmir issue04:04 PM | 21 Feb, 2020
- Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir become co-owners of IPL Soccer team Derby ...03:58 PM | 21 Feb, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019