Polling in Iran's parliamentary elections underway
Web Desk
11:25 AM | 21 Feb, 2020
TEHRAN - Polling in the parliamentary elections in Iran has begun today (Friday).

According to the Iranian Interior Ministry's electoral headquarters, more than 7,000 candidates are running in 208 constituencies for the 290-seat chamber with 58 million Iranians eligible to vote.

The initial number of registered candidates for participation in the vote amounted to around 15,500 people.

The parliamentary elections in Iran are held every four years.

