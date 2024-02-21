Pakistan’s Owais Munir beats Indian cueist to reach Asian Snooker Championship quarter finals

DOHA – Pakistani cueist Owais Munir defeated India’s former world champion Pankaj Advani to advance to the quarter finals of the Asian Snooker Championship 2024.
Another Pakistani player Naseem Akhtar has also qualified for the top eight in the event. Owais Munir beat Advani by 4-2 in the round of 16 of the championship being played in Doha, Qatar.
Owais Munir played a break of 112 in the fifth frame against Pankaj and took the lead, while in the sixth frame he also showed great control and claimed victory.
Naseem Akhtar has also made it to the quarter finals after defeating Hong Kong's Chao Ho Man 4-3 in a sensational match.
After leveling at three, Naseem Akhtar outclassed his opponent with a break of 94 in the final frame.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on February 21, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.6 for buying and 282.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 300 for buying and 303 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.15 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.6
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|300
|303
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.15
|76.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.32
|751.32
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.89
|39.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.74
|36.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.41
|911.41
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.6
|59.2
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.68
|173.68
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.43
|26.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.96
|733.96
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.53
|26.83
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.9
|319.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.93
|8.08
