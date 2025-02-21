Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Pakistan likely to cut electricity prices by up to Rs10 per unit ahead of summers

Xr:d:dafaornu5io:501,j:5849461437918866695,t:23120607

ISLAMABAD – The government has formulated a plan to reduce electricity prices by up to Rs10 per unit in a major relief to masses head of summer season.

The plan, if approved, would provide massive relief to public in their electricity bills. It also aims at tackling the circular debt in the power sector.

Under the government’s plan, a reduction of Rs1.3 trillion in debt payments will create space that will be used to lower electricity prices.

Reports said a delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) review mission will visit Pakistan at the beginning of next month when the plan will be shared with it.

It is recalled that IMF had previously rejected a plan to reduce taxes to lower electricity rates.

Earlier this month, the government announced a reduction in electricity tariffs by up to Rs1.23 per unit for consumers across the country.

According to the notification, the price has been reduced by Rs 1.22 per unit for consumers of state-owned distribution companies (DISCOs) and Rs 1.23 per unit for K-Electric consumers.

This reduction is part of the monthly fuel price adjustment (FCA)—applicable to December’s FCA for DISCOs and November’s FCA for K-Electric consumers.

The revised electricity rates will be reflected in February’s bills for all eligible consumers.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

More from this category

Advertisment

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 21 February 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search