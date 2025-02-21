Ramadan 2025 Umrah packages from Pakistan: Prices, itinerary, and key details

As Ramadan 2025 approaches, the desire among Pakistani Muslims to perform Umrah during the holy month continues to grow. For many, experiencing Ramadan in Saudi Arabia—praying Taraweeh at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, breaking fast with fellow worshippers, and engaging in spiritual reflection—is a lifelong aspiration. Despite the soaring costs of flights and accommodations, demand for Umrah packages remains exceptionally high.

Popular Umrah Packages for Ramadan 2025

Travel agencies in Pakistan have introduced a range of packages to cater to different budgets, offering flights, accommodation, visas, and transport services. Below are some of the most sought-after options:

3-Week Umrah Package

Price per person: Rs. 280,000 – Rs. 300,000

Rs. 280,000 – Rs. 300,000 Makkah Stay: 11 nights (shared room)

11 nights (shared room) Madinah Stay: 10 nights (shared room)

10 nights (shared room) Includes: Saudi visa with insurance, full transport, hotel stay, and flight ticket

5-Star Ramadan Umrah Package

This premium package offers high-end accommodation with added comfort and convenience.

Details Price (PKR) Makkah Hotel Makkah Towers RO / Makarem Ajyad BB Madinah Hotel Saja Al Madinah RO / Al Saha RO Total Nights 10 Nights Double Occupancy Rs. 678,000 Triple Occupancy Rs. 529,125 Quad Occupancy Rs. 465,375 Includes: Saudi visa, one-leg transport, hotel stay, and flight ticket.

Booking Considerations

Given the high demand, Umrah prices tend to rise closer to Ramadan. Travelers are advised to compare deals from different agents, verify inclusions, and book early to secure the best offers.

For many Pakistanis, performing Umrah in Ramadan is not just a journey—it is a profound spiritual experience that deepens their connection to faith.