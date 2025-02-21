Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Ramadan 2025 Umrah packages from Pakistan: Prices, itinerary, and key details

Ramadan 2025 Umrah Packages from Pakistan: Prices, Itinerary, and Key Details

As Ramadan 2025 approaches, the desire among Pakistani Muslims to perform Umrah during the holy month continues to grow. For many, experiencing Ramadan in Saudi Arabia—praying Taraweeh at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, breaking fast with fellow worshippers, and engaging in spiritual reflection—is a lifelong aspiration. Despite the soaring costs of flights and accommodations, demand for Umrah packages remains exceptionally high.

Popular Umrah Packages for Ramadan 2025

Travel agencies in Pakistan have introduced a range of packages to cater to different budgets, offering flights, accommodation, visas, and transport services. Below are some of the most sought-after options:

3-Week Umrah Package

  • Price per person: Rs. 280,000 – Rs. 300,000
  • Makkah Stay: 11 nights (shared room)
  • Madinah Stay: 10 nights (shared room)
  • Includes: Saudi visa with insurance, full transport, hotel stay, and flight ticket

5-Star Ramadan Umrah Package

This premium package offers high-end accommodation with added comfort and convenience.

Details Price (PKR)
Makkah Hotel Makkah Towers RO / Makarem Ajyad BB
Madinah Hotel Saja Al Madinah RO / Al Saha RO
Total Nights 10 Nights
Double Occupancy Rs. 678,000
Triple Occupancy Rs. 529,125
Quad Occupancy Rs. 465,375
Includes: Saudi visa, one-leg transport, hotel stay, and flight ticket.

Booking Considerations

Given the high demand, Umrah prices tend to rise closer to Ramadan. Travelers are advised to compare deals from different agents, verify inclusions, and book early to secure the best offers.

For many Pakistanis, performing Umrah in Ramadan is not just a journey—it is a profound spiritual experience that deepens their connection to faith.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

More from this category

Advertisment

ICC Champions Trophy Quiz

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 21 February 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search