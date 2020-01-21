Bangladesh squad to reach Pakistan on Wednesday after 12 years gap

LAHORE - Bangladesh will return to Pakistan after a gap of almost 12 years when they will arrive in Lahore tomorrow (Wednesday) evening to play three T20Is on 24, 25 and 27 January at the Gaddafi Stadium.

These two sides featured in the first and only T20I on Pakistani soil in April 2008, which the hosts, captained by Shoaib Malik, won by 102 runs.

Their most recent fixture was in 2016 during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2016 in India in which Pakistan, captained by Shahid Afrid, beat Bangladesh by 55 runs.

In the 10 matches between the two sides in the shortest format, Pakistan have come out victorious eight times, while Bangladesh’s both the victories came at home in 2014-15 and 2015-16 by seven and five wickets, respectively.

Friday contest will mark the eleventh T20I between Pakistan and Bangladesh, and their nations will be led by Babar Azam, top-ranked T20I batsman, and Mahmudullah.

The following is the schedule of teams’ training and media activities over the course of Bangladesh’s stay in Pakistan:

Wednesday, 22 January:

Bangladesh senior men’s team arrives in Pakistan in the evening. The PCB will provide the arrival images and footages.

Thursday, 23 January:

Babar Azam and Mahmudullah, the opposite captains, will hold their pre-series media conferences at the Gaddafi Stadium at around 12.45pm, which will be followed by a photo-shoot with the trophy.

Afterwards, both the sides will hold practice sessions.

Friday, 24 January:

Pakistan will meet Bangladesh in the first T20I with the first ball being bowled at 2pm. Afterwards, both the teams will hold their post-match media conferences in the press conference room in the Far End building with the losing side’s member coming first.

As Non-Rights holder TV camerapersons will not be allowed inside the venue on match days, the PCB will provide unedited broadcast quality post-match media conferences as soon as conveniently possible. All pressers will be covered live on the PCB’s YouTube Channel.

Saturday, 25 January:

Pakistan will meet Bangladesh in the second T20I with the first ball being bowled at 2pm.



Sunday, 26 January:

Both teams are scheduled to have a training session at the Gaddafi Stadium. For further information, please contact team Pakistan and Bangladesh team media managers.

Monday, 27 January:

Pakistan will meet Bangladesh in the third T20I with the first ball being bowled at 2pm.

