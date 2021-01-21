Bollywood remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on birth anniversary

05:21 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
Bollywood remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on birth anniversary
Termed as one of the greatest tragedies in Bollywood, the world was shocked with the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Ruled as a suicide, the passing of Rajput sparked controversy all across, that ended up gaining a political dimension. 

Born on January 21, 1986, Rajput started his 14-year-old career with television and rose to fame with the TV soap Pavitra Rishta. He worked in only 12 feature films; among them were some everlasting gems like Dhoni biopic, Raabta, Kedarnath, Chhichhore and Dil Bechara.

B-town stars came forward remembering Sushant on his birth anniversary:

The Queen star Kangana Ranaut said that she regretted not being there for Sushant Singh Rajput when he needed help.

"Dear Sushant, movie mafia banned you bullied you and harassed you, many times on social media you asked for help and I regret not being there for you. I wish I didn’t assume you are strong enough to handle mafia torture on your own. I wish ... Happy Birthday dear one #SushantDay"

His Raabta co-star Kriti Sanon took to Twitter to remember her dear friend:

"This is how I’ll remember you. Smiling like a child! Happy Birthday, Sush .I hope you are smiling and at peace wherever you are.."

"Remembering the ace actor #SushantSinghRajput on his birth anniversary." wrote Yash Raj Films:

 Ekta Kapoor reiterated late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's love for stars and the cosmos and paid tribute to him:

Kiara Advani and Shraddha Kapoor also remembered Rajput as they posted pictures with him alongside a heart emoticon:

The hashtag #SushantSinghRajput has been one of the top trends on Twitter since Thursday morning. Rajput was found dead on June 14, 2020, at his Bandra residence, Mumbai.

