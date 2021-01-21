'Proud' Islamabad café owners apologise over 'gup shup' with manager amid criticism

ISLAMABAD – The owners of Cannoli by Cafe Soul have issued a strong worded apology after receiving a massive criticism over a viral video of their 'elitist' attitude towards an employee.

In an Instagram post, the cafe owners stated that the public "had misconstrued their banter" with Awais Aftab, the manager of the eatery.

In the video, Uzma Chaudary and Dia Haider can be seen making fun of the restaurant manager who failed to impress the 'bored' owners with his 'not-so-cool' language skills.

“This video depicts the gup shup between us as a team, and is never meant or taken in a hurtful or negative way. If anyone was hurt or offended we apologise, however that was never our intention,” the Cannoli post read.

“We are not required to prove or defend ourselves as kind employers. Our team has been with us for a decade, that should speak for itself. We are proud Pakistanis who love our language and our culture."

However, it did not go well with the social media users who urged the owners to "also apologize for the apology they have posted for the video."

The owners of Cannoli issued a formal statement after the video went viral in which they were making fun of their manager for having poor English skills.

''We are saddened and appalled by the reaction of the people, how they have misconstrued our "banter" with a team member." eh banter aey..? fittey mounh tuwaadi jahalat da..!

The viral video was posted on the Instagram page of the restaurant but it was later removed after receiving extreme backlash.