#BoycottCannoli – Twitter lashes out at Islamabad café owners for 'schooling' manager over ‘poor' English

Memes mock 'bored owners' of Cannoli by Cafe Soul amid an outrage on social media
Web Desk
04:56 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
Share

Netizens are schooling the owners of Cannoli by Cafe Soul after their video of mocking their manager for speaking 'poor' English has gone viral on the social media.

Majority hit out at the 'colonial mindset owners' while others roasted them with hilarious memes.

The event comes after the owners of the restaurant, Uzma Chaudary and Dia Haider, purportedly recorded a clip making fun of the restaurant manager, Awais Aftab, who failed to impress the 'bored' owners with his 'not-so-cool' language skills.

Earlier, the viral video was posted on the Instagram page of the restaurant but it was later removed after receiving extreme backlash.

Here how Twitter reacts to the event.

