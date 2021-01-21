BoycottCannoli – Twitter lashes out at Islamabad café owners for 'schooling' manager over ‘poor' English

Netizens are schooling the owners of Cannoli by Cafe Soul after their video of mocking their manager for speaking 'poor' English has gone viral on the social media.

Majority hit out at the 'colonial mindset owners' while others roasted them with hilarious memes.

Re: #BoycottCannoliIslamabad #BoycottCannoli



It's good to see many ppl supporting the manager of Cannoli. I hope someone offers him a better job.



Women struggle in many ways, so it's truly sad to see 'empowered' women treat one of their loyal employees of 9 years this way. https://t.co/aAAQHI1Siq — Cynthia D. Ritchie (@CynthiaDRitchie) January 21, 2021

To the female owners of Cannoli who filmed this man Awais and made FUN of his English, this is called WORKPLACE HARASSMENT and what you two privileged BURGERS did is the most DISGUSTING thing. ENGLISH IS NOT THE MEASURE OF INTELLIGENCE!!!!#BoycottCannoli pic.twitter.com/LLuqUUONiI — Amber Khurshid Raja (@AmberKhurshid_) January 21, 2021

The event comes after the owners of the restaurant, Uzma Chaudary and Dia Haider, purportedly recorded a clip making fun of the restaurant manager, Awais Aftab, who failed to impress the 'bored' owners with his 'not-so-cool' language skills.

Earlier, the viral video was posted on the Instagram page of the restaurant but it was later removed after receiving extreme backlash.

Here how Twitter reacts to the event.

For our elite and their shameful class culture and bully/disrespect/treat differently everybody who is not from their “privileged” class!#BoycottCannoli #Awais pic.twitter.com/g0j44aHVmS — Asad Ali Toor (@AsadAToor) January 21, 2021

Hi Uzma and Dia! "We own public opinion, and we are more bored then you" and we would like to tell you "Hunn araaam hai"???#BoycottCannoli pic.twitter.com/AzcvErX8XL — Osamaa (@lemme_tell_you_) January 21, 2021

#BoycottCannoli If GORA COMPLEX had ha face pic.twitter.com/ABvHiAmYxW — PINKY is dead bcz of blonde JUNGKOOK????????⁷ (@pinkyjklove) January 21, 2021

#BoycottCannoli Never knew that this character was real. pic.twitter.com/kWFbh96Mwp — Jahanzaib Shaikh (@JahanzabShaikh) January 21, 2021

Those two elitist wannabe western dumb aunties after making video:#cannoli #BoycottCannoli pic.twitter.com/28MUsk8aEx — Asadullah Mirani (@AsadullahMirani) January 21, 2021

The elite class bitches "battery was more then their mentality level.#BoycottCannoli pic.twitter.com/WrVjqrxs7x — tigermalik40 (@tigermalik40) January 21, 2021

I find it funny how majority of the people, who are disgusted by what the owners of Cannoli did with their manager, have been making memes on this guy for years now kyuke iss se english nahi boli ja rahi thi. :) DOUBLE STANDARDS!#BoycottCannoli pic.twitter.com/Y4u6VfJQ0s — Mohammed Omer Shahab (@omerjanii) January 21, 2021

Imagining myself dining at Cannoli by Cafe Soul. #BoycottCannoli. pic.twitter.com/NH0mr571Qh — Oye babu (@Oyebabu11) January 21, 2021

Lagaan out here pulling a Simpsons like #BoycottCannoli pic.twitter.com/I68Q0Jy7vs — Khunsha Mehmood (@KhunshaMehmood) January 21, 2021