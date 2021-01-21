Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS

World leaders have reacted to a change in US politics after Joseph Biden took oath as 46th president, ending tumultuous tenure of Donald Trump.

European Union

The EU and UK are among the countries and allies which expressed happiness over Biden’s inauguration with with Ursurla von der Leyen, president of the EU Commission, saying there's a "friend in the White House" after four years.

President of the European Council, Charles Michel, tweeted congratulations to Biden and said it is a time to bring back conviction & common sense and rejuvenate our EU-US relationship.

Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in a tweet, congratulated the Joe Biden on his inauguration and said that Pakistan is looking forward to work with US President Joe Biden in building a stronger Pak-US partnership through trade and economic engagement, countering climate change.

England

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated Biden ahead of the inauguration ceremony.

"As I said when I spoke with him on his election as president, I look forward to working with him and with his new administration, strengthening the partnership between our countries and working on our shared priorities from tackling climate change, building back better from the pandemic and strengthening our transatlantic security," he said.

Russia

Russian Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia would seek good relations with the United States.

Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a Tweet said, “Congratulations, @JoeBiden, on your inauguration as the 46th President of the United States. Our two countries have tackled some of history’s greatest challenges together - and I’m looking forward to continuing this partnership with you, @KamalaHarris, and your administration”.

China

China has congratulated US President Joe Biden on his inauguration and called for a reset in relations between Beijing and Washington.

Chinese foreign ministry said Beijing welcomes news that the US would rejoin the World Health Organizaion and Paris climate accord as Biden tried to pivot his office back to a key role in global leadership.

Germany

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas also have congratulated Biden on his inauguration.

Iran

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani hailed the departure of "tyrant" Trump, Tehran having repeatedly called on Washington to lift sanctions imposed over its nuclear drive.