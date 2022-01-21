Pakistani engineer-turned-security guard wins Dh100,000 in Dubai draw

DUBAI – A Pakistani has won Dh100,000 [approx Rs4.7 million] in the 60th weekly live Mahzooz draw held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The jackpot will help Mubashir, 38, transport his life that faced several blows due to economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

“I’m an electronics engineer who put my technical services business on hold and took up the job of an events security guard because of Covid-19’s economic backlash,” Khaleej Times quoted him as saying. 

Mubashir, who currently resides in Dubai, aims at reviving his business with the winning amount so he could connect back to his profession. He also wanted to bring over his elderly father to Dubai for medical treatment. 

“My father met with a workplace accident which has scarred his face and left him unable to walk; he hasn’t left the house since. Finding a way to give his life back to him is my dream.”

“In June of 2021, I couldn’t afford my rent or my business’ license renewal fees. Some days, I couldn’t bear the pain of doing a job that was a downgrade for me. But thanks to God and Mahzooz, I can restart my life and fulfil so many of my dreams. This win is the biggest surprise of my life,” Mubashir told Khaleej Times. 

