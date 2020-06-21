Pakistan decides to open Ghulam Khan border terminal with Afghanistan from Monday
Web Desk
08:41 AM | 21 Jun, 2020
Pakistan decides to open Ghulam Khan border terminal with Afghanistan from Monday
Share

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has decided to open its border terminal at Ghulam Khan for bilateral trade with Afghanistan from Monday.

According to a press release issued from Foreign Office Spokesperson [Saturday], the decision was made in view of strong fraternal ties and due to renewed Afghan government's request.

Earlier, Pakistan had opened its two border terminals at Torkham and Chaman for transit trade and exports to Afghanistan.

The statement said this arrangement on trade will be in operation 6 days a week. Saturdays will be reserved for pedestrian movement on these border crossing terminals. These steps are being taken after implementing all necessary protocols related to COVID-19 pandemic.

It said the opening of Ghulam Khan border crossing terminal and allowing imports from Afghanistan reflects Pakistan's resolve to help Afghanistan and facilitate its trade.

The opening of Gwadar Port for Afghanistan's export and import has further strengthened trade linkages between the two countries.

The statement further said Pakistan will continue to support peace and economic stability in Afghanistan.

More From This Category
Allama Talib Johri passes away at 81
02:18 AM | 22 Jun, 2020
PIA raises airfares by upto 57% for special ...
11:37 PM | 21 Jun, 2020
Pakistan records strong protests with Indian over ...
10:22 PM | 21 Jun, 2020
VIDEO – Pakistan Navy marks World Hydrography ...
09:37 PM | 21 Jun, 2020
Lahore hospital staff booked over taking naked ...
09:25 PM | 21 Jun, 2020
92 hotspots comprising 40% of all active COVID-19 ...
08:14 PM | 21 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Muhammad Ali – PM Imran pays tribute to "greatest sportsman"
08:22 PM | 21 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr