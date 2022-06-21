Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on June 21, 2022
08:32 AM | 21 Jun, 2022
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market on June 21, 2022 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|211
|213
|Euro
|EUR
|220
|223
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|257
|260.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|57.3
|58.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|55.9
|56.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|143.55
|144.88
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|549.53
|554.03
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|159.2
|160.55
|China Yuan
|CNY
|30.78
|31.03
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|28.15
|29.5
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|26.32
|26.67
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.65
|2.73
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.66
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|671.36
|676.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|46.93
|47.38
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|130.45
|131.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|20.66
|20.96
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|537.38
|541.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|56.76
|57.26
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|148.55
|149.85
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|20.28
|20.58
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|210.5
|212.25
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|5.87
|5.97
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- CTD issues alert on terrorists’ plot to assassinate Imran Khan10:39 AM | 21 Jun, 2022
- ‘Extremely distressful’ – Syeda Tuba expresses concerns as ...10:12 AM | 21 Jun, 2022
-
- COVID-19: Pakistan reports single death, 113 new positive cases08:56 AM | 21 Jun, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:32 AM | 21 Jun, 2022
‘Extremely distressful’ – Syeda Tuba expresses concerns as Aamir Liaquat’s ...
10:12 AM | 21 Jun, 2022
-
- WATCH: Hania, Dananeer recreate viral 'grape' meme in a hilarious way08:54 PM | 20 Jun, 2022
- Is 'Parizaad' sequel in the making?07:35 PM | 20 Jun, 2022
- PPP will form next government, says Zardari10:01 AM | 19 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022