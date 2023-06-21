Hania Aamir delights fans with hilarious video

Hania Aamir, the enchanting 25-year-old diva known for her effervescent personality and mesmerizing beauty, has made a grand comeback. Whether it's her captivating performances in Anaa, Ishqiya, and Dil Ruba, or her impeccable fashion choices on the red carpet and at award shows, Hania never fails to leave her fans in awe.

The Pakistani star's radiant charm and stunning looks have won the hearts of her massive fan following. With her bubbly persona and undeniable charisma, she effortlessly captivates audiences.

Recently, a short clip of the Mere Humsafar diva has been circulating online, showcasing her playful parody of the popular Indian reality TV show, Bigg Boss by talking to an imaginary mic attached to her nightshirt.

Turns out it was from a vlog during lockdown almost 3 years ago.

Hania is currently raking in praise for her performance in Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha.