Search

LifestyleVideos

Hania Aamir delights fans with hilarious video

Web Desk 06:49 PM | 21 Jun, 2023
Hania Aamir delights fans with hilarious video
Source: Instagram

Hania Aamir, the enchanting 25-year-old diva known for her effervescent personality and mesmerizing beauty, has made a grand comeback. Whether it's her captivating performances in Anaa, Ishqiya, and Dil Ruba, or her impeccable fashion choices on the red carpet and at award shows, Hania never fails to leave her fans in awe.

The Pakistani star's radiant charm and stunning looks have won the hearts of her massive fan following. With her bubbly persona and undeniable charisma, she effortlessly captivates audiences.

Recently, a short clip of the Mere Humsafar diva has been circulating online, showcasing her playful parody of the popular Indian reality TV show, Bigg Boss by talking to an imaginary mic attached to her nightshirt.

Turns out it was from a vlog during lockdown almost 3 years ago.

Hania is currently raking in praise for her performance in Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha.

Hania Aamir beats the heat in swimming pool; pictures go viral

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Sandal Khattak gets bail in Hareem Shah video leaks case

11:26 AM | 21 Jun, 2023

Srha Asghar treats fans with new dance video 

01:48 PM | 20 Jun, 2023

Neelam Muneer and Imran Abbas's latest video leaves fans in fits

01:00 PM | 20 Jun, 2023

Hajra Yamin sends pulses racing with latest workout video

02:48 PM | 19 Jun, 2023

Hania Aamir beats the heat in swimming pool; pictures go viral

01:51 PM | 19 Jun, 2023

Hania Aamir’s doppleganger spotted in Turkey

09:51 PM | 16 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Special Olympics: Pakistan’s  Umair Kayani win Gold; Umaima ...

08:58 PM | 21 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – June 21, 2023

09:26 AM | 21 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 21, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 21, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 290.5 293
Euro EUR 314 317
UK Pound Sterling GBP 366 370
U.A.E Dirham AED 80.4 81
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.3 77
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.79 771.79
Canadian Dollar CAD 226 228
China Yuan CNY 40.3 40.7
Danish Krone DKK 42.19 42.59
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.72 37.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.51 3.62
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.03 942.03
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.06 181.06
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 745.74 753.74
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 218 220
Swedish Korona SEK 26.57 26.87
Swiss Franc CHF 321.26 323.76
Thai Bhat THB 8.27 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 21, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,300 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,020.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs172,350 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 201,024.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (21 June 2023)  

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Karachi PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Islamabad PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Peshawar PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Quetta PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Sialkot PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Attock PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Gujranwala PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Jehlum PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Multan PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Bahawalpur PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Gujrat PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Nawabshah PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Chakwal PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Hyderabad PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Nowshehra PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Sargodha PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Faisalabad PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Mirpur PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: