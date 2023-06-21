Hania Aamir delights fans with hilarious video

Hania Aamir, the enchanting 25-year-old diva known for her effervescent personality and mesmerizing beauty, has made a grand comeback. Whether it's her captivating performances in Anaa, Ishqiya, and Dil Ruba, or her impeccable fashion choices on the red carpet and at award shows, Hania never fails to leave her fans in awe.
The Pakistani star's radiant charm and stunning looks have won the hearts of her massive fan following. With her bubbly persona and undeniable charisma, she effortlessly captivates audiences.
Recently, a short clip of the Mere Humsafar diva has been circulating online, showcasing her playful parody of the popular Indian reality TV show, Bigg Boss by talking to an imaginary mic attached to her nightshirt.
Turns out it was from a vlog during lockdown almost 3 years ago.
Hania is currently raking in praise for her performance in Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 21, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|290.5
|293
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|317
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|370
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80.4
|81
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.3
|77
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.79
|771.79
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|226
|228
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.3
|40.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.19
|42.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.72
|37.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.51
|3.62
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|933.03
|942.03
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.06
|181.06
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.74
|753.74
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|218
|220
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.57
|26.87
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|321.26
|323.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.42
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,300 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,020.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs172,350 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 201,024.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Karachi
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Quetta
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Attock
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Multan
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,300
|PKR 2,605
