Rakhi Sawant celebrates divorce with a dazzling red lehenga at break-up party

Web Desk 07:40 PM | 21 Jun, 2023
Rakhi Sawant, a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, is no stranger to controversy. While her acting career has garnered attention, her personal life has always been a hot topic of discussion. Recently, she has been in the spotlight due to her tumultuous love life.

From her controversial marriage with Ritesh Singh to her messy divorce with Adil Khan Durrani, Rakhi has faced challenges in her romantic relationships.

Sawant, known for her bold and unapologetic personality, made a striking appearance as she dressed up as a bride in a vibrant red lehenga choli set. In a candid moment with the paparazzi, she excitedly shared news of her impending divorce, proclaiming it as a "break-up party."

On June 19, 2023, a paparazzo shared a video on their Instagram account, capturing Rakhi Sawant in a moment of sheer happiness during her breakup party. Sawant's post-divorce celebration called for a jaw-dropping ensemble that was far from ordinary. She stole the spotlight in an exquisite red lehenga, adorned with intricate embellishments. The ensemble was perfectly complemented by a full-sleeve blouse in the same captivating hue. Adding the perfect finishing touches, Rakhi opted for a plain dupatta and accessorized it with a dazzling kundan necklace, matching earrings, and an elegant maang teeka.

To enhance her breakup party look, she sported shimmery eye shadow, paired with alluring nude lips, blushed cheeks, and cascading curls, creating an unforgettable and radiant appearance. With a touch of irony, she remarked, "While people feel sad, I am happy. This is my breakup party, and my divorce is finally happening."

However, the festive atmosphere didn't sit well with her neighbours, who grew irritated by the loud dhol beats and requested her to lower the volume. Some even came down to personally address the situation.

