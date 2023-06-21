Saba Qamar’s ex-fiancé ties the knot, shares photos with ‘beloved partner’

LAHORE – The ex-fiancé of Lollywood diva Saba Qamar has tied the knot, two years after breaking up with the star actress.

In April 2021, Saba Qamar ended her engagement with Azeem Khan after a brief relationship. She had termed personal reason for the reason to call off the marriage. Azeem Khan had also reacted to the breakup. He took entire the accountability of the breakdown and parted ways with the Cheekh star with dignity.

"@sabaqamarzaman You have the most amazing soul and you deserve all the happiness in the universe. May God bless you with all the success and love. "Difficult roads lead to beautiful destinations. xx And yes, I'd like to take the full accountability of this breakdown," he had written.

In latest development, Khan has tied the know as he has shared a slew of photos with his wife on the photo and video sharing app.

He also shared a lengthy note, stating: “Today marks the beginning of an extraordinary journey, as we join our lives together in love and commitment. With hearts full of joy and gratitude, we proudly share our first wedding picture with all of you”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Azeem Khan (@axeemkhan)

“In the presence of our cherished family and friends, we exchanged vows, promising to stand by each other's side through every twist and turn that life brings. Our hearts overflow with gratitude to God (Almighty Allah) for guiding us to this beautiful moment.

“To my beloved partner, I may not be the perfect spouse, but I promise to be the best companion, always striving to make you smile and cherish every precious moment we share. You are my inspiration, my rock, and my greatest blessing,” Azeem Khan added.

Let this picture capture the essence of our love, radiating joy, hope, and endless possibilities. May it serve as a symbol of the beautiful future we are building together, he said while thanking his fans for their support and love.