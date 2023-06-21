Search

Lifestyle

Saba Qamar’s ex-fiancé ties the knot, shares photos with ‘beloved partner’

Web Desk 01:50 PM | 21 Jun, 2023
Saba Qamar’s ex-fiancé ties the knot, shares photos with ‘beloved partner’
Source: Instagram

LAHORE – The ex-fiancé of Lollywood diva Saba Qamar has tied the knot, two years after breaking up with the star actress.

In April 2021, Saba Qamar ended her engagement with Azeem Khan after a brief relationship. She had termed personal reason for the reason to call off the marriage. Azeem Khan had also reacted to the breakup. He took entire the accountability of the breakdown and parted ways with the Cheekh star with dignity.

"@sabaqamarzaman You have the most amazing soul and you deserve all the happiness in the universe. May God bless you with all the success and love. "Difficult roads lead to beautiful destinations. xx And yes, I'd like to take the full accountability of this breakdown," he had written. 

In latest development, Khan has tied the know as he has shared a slew of photos with his wife on the photo and video sharing app. 

He also shared a lengthy note, stating: “Today marks the beginning of an extraordinary journey, as we join our lives together in love and commitment. With hearts full of joy and gratitude, we proudly share our first wedding picture with all of you”.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Azeem Khan (@axeemkhan)

“In the presence of our cherished family and friends, we exchanged vows, promising to stand by each other's side through every twist and turn that life brings. Our hearts overflow with gratitude to God (Almighty Allah) for guiding us to this beautiful moment.

“To my beloved partner, I may not be the perfect spouse, but I promise to be the best companion, always striving to make you smile and cherish every precious moment we share. You are my inspiration, my rock, and my greatest blessing,” Azeem Khan added.

Let this picture capture the essence of our love, radiating joy, hope, and endless possibilities. May it serve as a symbol of the beautiful future we are building together, he said while thanking his fans for their support and love. 

Azeem Khan reacts to Saba Qamar calling it quits

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Hareem Farooq shares BTS pictures of upcoming project "22 Qadam"

07:17 PM | 19 Jun, 2023

Ayeza Khan stuns in sunny beach photos

11:02 PM | 17 Jun, 2023

Wahaj Ali shares struggles he faced as an actor, how he handles criticism

07:52 PM | 17 Jun, 2023

Faryal Mehmood shares new dance video

03:30 PM | 15 Jun, 2023

‘Jins’ starring Saba Qamar inspires dialogue on gender dynamics in society

04:10 PM | 12 Jun, 2023

Shoaib Akhtar shares his two cents on second marriage

11:45 PM | 11 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Want to buy airport? Here's one in England up for sale

04:20 PM | 21 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – June 21, 2023

09:26 AM | 21 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 21, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 21, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 290.5 293
Euro EUR 314 317
UK Pound Sterling GBP 366 370
U.A.E Dirham AED 80.4 81
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.3 77
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.79 771.79
Canadian Dollar CAD 226 228
China Yuan CNY 40.3 40.7
Danish Krone DKK 42.19 42.59
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.72 37.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.51 3.62
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.03 942.03
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.06 181.06
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 745.74 753.74
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 218 220
Swedish Korona SEK 26.57 26.87
Swiss Franc CHF 321.26 323.76
Thai Bhat THB 8.27 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 21, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,300 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,020.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs172,350 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 201,024.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (21 June 2023)  

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Karachi PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Islamabad PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Peshawar PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Quetta PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Sialkot PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Attock PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Gujranwala PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Jehlum PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Multan PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Bahawalpur PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Gujrat PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Nawabshah PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Chakwal PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Hyderabad PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Nowshehra PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Sargodha PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Faisalabad PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Mirpur PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: