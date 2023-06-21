Search

PakistanTop News

President Alvi approves appointment of Justice Qazi Faez Isa as next chief justice of Pakistan

02:52 PM | 21 Jun, 2023
President Alvi approves appointment of Justice Qazi Faez Isa as next chief justice of Pakistan
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi on Wednesday approved the appointment of Justice Qazi Faez Isa as next chief justice of Pakistan. 

The appointment will be effective from September 17, 2023, following the retirement of current CJP Umar Atta Bandial on September 16, under Article 179 of the Constitution.

Justice Isa will become the 29th top judge of the country when he takes the oath as CJP on Sept 17. 

Who is Justice Qazi Faez Isa?

Born on October 26, 1959 in Quetta, Justice Qazi Faez Isa is the son of the late Qazi Mohammad Isa of Pishin, who was in the forefront of the Pakistan Movement, and the grandson of Qazi Jalaluddin, the Prime Minister of Kalat State. Justice Isa’s father was the first person from the province to acquire the Bar-at-Law degree and after his return from London helped establish the All India Muslim League in Balochistan and was nominated by Quaid-e-Azam as the President of the Provincial League and had the distinction of serving as the only member on the Central Working Committee of the All India Muslim League from Balochistan.

Begum Saida Isa, Justice Isa’s mother was a dedicated social worker and worked in an honorary capacity on the boards of hospitals and other charitable organizations focusing on education, children and women’s health issues.

Justice Isa was called to the Bar of England and Wales (Middle Temple, 1982) and enrolled as an advocate of the Balochistan High Court and as an advocate of the Supreme Court from Balochistan. He practiced law for over 27 years before all the High Courts of Pakistan, the Federal Shariat Court and the Supreme Court of Pakistan. He became a member of the Balochistan High Court Bar Association, Sindh High Court Bar Association and Life Member of the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan.

Before Justice Isa’s elevation to the High Court he was a senior partner and head of litigation in one of Pakistan’s leading law firms. He rendered his services as amicus curiae when called upon by the High Courts and Supreme Court of Pakistan and had also conducted international arbitrations. He also served on the boards of the largest bank of Pakistan, the Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and of the Qauid-e-Azam Mazaar Management Board.

Prior to his elevation Justice Isa regularly wrote on the Constitution, Law, Islam and Environment and his articles were published in Pakistan premier English newspaper. He also co-authored the book: “Mass Media Laws and Regulations in Pakistan” and authored the Report: “Balochistan: Case and Demand”.

After the proclamation of emergency of November 3, 2007, he elected not to appear before judges who had violated their oath. Subsequently, after the Supreme Court declared the action of November 3, 2007 nconstitutional, all the then judges of the High Court of Balochistan tendered their resignation, and on August 5, 2009 Justice Isa was directly elevated to the position of Chief Justice of the High Court of Balochistan.

At the time of his elevation Justice Isa was the solitary judge in the High Court. He nominated judges, all of whom were confirmed, and thus reestablished the High Court of Balochistan. He reopened the High Court at Sibi which had remained closed for a number of years, and acquired land for the construction of the High Court at Turbat and approved the design of its building. He then went on to upgrade all the courts in Balochistan focusing on facilitating access and providing facilities to the public. Justice Isa introduced a system of transparent induction of officials and officers in the High Court after advertising such posts. During his tenure a large number of vacant judicial posts in the subordinate judiciary were filled. Each post was advertised and each applicant had to sit for a series of exams and acquire a minimum pass mark before being invited for an interview.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa took oath as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on September 5, 2014. He now lives in Islamabad with his wife who he’s been married to for 36 years. He has a son and a daughter and is blessed with three grandchildren.

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Sindh approves budget for fiscal year 2023-24

03:59 PM | 21 Jun, 2023

What will be Army’s role in Pakistan’s new national investment council?

12:36 PM | 21 Jun, 2023

Pakistan seeks PM Shehbaz-IMF chief meeting to revive loan programme

10:23 AM | 21 Jun, 2023

UN body says Cyclone Biparjoy killed four, displaced 85,000 people in Pakistan

12:40 AM | 21 Jun, 2023

Pakistan unveils Economic Revival Plan backed by army

11:38 PM | 20 Jun, 2023

Report on global warming paints doomsday scenario for Pakistan

10:39 PM | 20 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Want to buy airport? Here's one in England up for sale

04:20 PM | 21 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – June 21, 2023

09:26 AM | 21 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 21, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 21, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 290.5 293
Euro EUR 314 317
UK Pound Sterling GBP 366 370
U.A.E Dirham AED 80.4 81
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.3 77
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.79 771.79
Canadian Dollar CAD 226 228
China Yuan CNY 40.3 40.7
Danish Krone DKK 42.19 42.59
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.72 37.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.51 3.62
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.03 942.03
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.06 181.06
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 745.74 753.74
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 218 220
Swedish Korona SEK 26.57 26.87
Swiss Franc CHF 321.26 323.76
Thai Bhat THB 8.27 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 21, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,300 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,020.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs172,350 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 201,024.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (21 June 2023)  

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Karachi PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Islamabad PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Peshawar PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Quetta PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Sialkot PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Attock PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Gujranwala PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Jehlum PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Multan PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Bahawalpur PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Gujrat PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Nawabshah PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Chakwal PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Hyderabad PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Nowshehra PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Sargodha PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Faisalabad PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605
Mirpur PKR 219,300 PKR 2,605

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: