EFP Awards celebrate Pakistan’s Gender Equality trailblazers

KARACHI – Employers’ Federation of Pakistan (EFP), in collaboration with GIZ, the International Labour Organization (ILO), and UNICEF, hosted a national forum and award distribution ceremony under the Women Development Network (WDN) to spotlight gender-inclusive practices in the workplace. The event aimed to raise awareness and recognize corporate leaders championing women empowerment and gender equality across Pakistan.

Over 200 representatives from leading companies, government departments, chambers, associations, and development organizations participated in the high-profile gathering, reinforcing the collective commitment to build equitable and inclusive work environments.

Sindh Minister for Labour, Shahid Abdul Salam Thahim, served as Chief Guest and reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to women empowerment. He highlighted new women-led initiatives in sectors such as transport, education, and employment, emphasizing that equitable opportunities are crucial for both social justice and economic growth.

“Our policies like the Gender Equality Policy are focused on fair and inclusive workplaces. Full participation of women is not just a moral imperative but a national necessity,” Thahim stated, calling on industry leaders to join forces in dismantling structural barriers.

ILO Country Director Gier Tonstol praised the ongoing collaboration with EFP and other stakeholders in advancing workplace equality. “We are focusing on systemic reforms, fair wages, and work-life balance to ensure women receive equal opportunities and decent work,” he noted.

EFP Vice President Muhammad Feroze Alam underscored the Federation’s long-term vision through initiatives like Gender Equality Policy Guidelines and capacity-building programs. He applauded the recognized companies for setting benchmarks in inclusive workplace practices.

EFP Board Director and WDN Convener Sadaf Hatif launched a position paper focused on women’s employment in Pakistan’s textile industry. The paper outlined three critical focus areas: barriers to employment, strategies for recruitment and retention, and career advancement for women.

Saquiba Aziz from GIZ also reiterated their organizational commitment to inclusivity and applauded the public-private synergy in building leadership pathways for women.

Top industry representatives from MGA Industries, Yunus Textile Mills, Nestlé Pakistan, and H. Nizamuddin and Sons shared case studies on effective practices, including equal pay, leadership training, retention of female talent, and women-led innovation in the workplace.

A panel discussion featuring voices from ZABTech, PRIMARK, the Sindh Human Rights Department, Nestlé, KFC, and civil society organizations focused on institutionalizing gender equality as a business standard. The panel concluded with a call for deeper cooperation between the public and private sectors.

The ceremony honored 46 companies for their gender-inclusive policies and initiatives in the 5th Edition of the Women Empowerment and Gender Equality Awards. 16 companies received Diamond Awards, 20 companies earned Gold Awards and 10 companies were honored with Silver Awards

The event concluded on a celebratory note, serving as a rallying point for organizations striving to foster inclusive workspaces. The forum reaffirmed that sustained collaboration among businesses, governments, and development partners is vital to achieving gender equity in Pakistan’s workforce.