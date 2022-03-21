TikToker Sundal Khattak's bold photoshoot goes viral

The internet is obsessed with TikTok sensation Sundal Khattak and there is no stopping her massive fan following from stalking her.

The popular social media sensation shares fun-filled videos and dancing gigs on her social media handles and this time was no exception either.

The beauty queen shared a dazzling photo of herself on Instagram which quickly went viral and stormed the internet.

Dressed in a pretty western outfit, Khattak looked breathtaking in her simple-yet-amazing outfit and glowy makeup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sundal Khattak (@sundalkhattakofficial)

Khattak has always been the one to leave her fans bedazzled, not only with her fantastic work but also with her attractive looks.