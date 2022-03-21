TikToker Sundal Khattak's bold photoshoot goes viral
Web Desk
06:13 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
Source: Instagram
The internet is obsessed with TikTok sensation Sundal Khattak and there is no stopping her massive fan following from stalking her.

The popular social media sensation shares fun-filled videos and dancing gigs on her social media handles and this time was no exception either.

The beauty queen shared a dazzling photo of herself on Instagram which quickly went viral and stormed the internet.

Dressed in a pretty western outfit, Khattak looked breathtaking in her simple-yet-amazing outfit and glowy makeup.

Khattak has always been the one to leave her fans bedazzled, not only with her fantastic work but also with her attractive looks.

