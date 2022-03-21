TikToker Sundal Khattak's bold photoshoot goes viral
Share
The internet is obsessed with TikTok sensation Sundal Khattak and there is no stopping her massive fan following from stalking her.
The popular social media sensation shares fun-filled videos and dancing gigs on her social media handles and this time was no exception either.
The beauty queen shared a dazzling photo of herself on Instagram which quickly went viral and stormed the internet.
Dressed in a pretty western outfit, Khattak looked breathtaking in her simple-yet-amazing outfit and glowy makeup.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Khattak has always been the one to leave her fans bedazzled, not only with her fantastic work but also with her attractive looks.
Tiktok stars Hareem Shah and Sundal Khattak’s ... 05:00 PM | 23 Nov, 2021
TikTok controversy queen Hareem Shah and Sundal Khattak share a great friendship bond and they are not shy in ...
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- How Mari culture/ marine farming can help to meet the world food need?08:47 PM | 3 Mar, 2022
- Junior National Tennis championship commences08:38 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
- Tower 21 Polo Super League: Remington Stars record victory08:24 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
- Xi 'shocked', Imran sad over China plane crash08:12 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
- Saudi, Chinese FMs land in Pakistan to attend OIC moot07:44 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
- Prisoners in Punjab granted 90-day remission on Pakistan Day07:28 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
- Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic under fire in Pakistan over lingerie ad05:15 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
- TikTok star Jannat Mirza’s new dance video goes viral03:35 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
- Mehwish Hayat wins hearts with her performance in Kashmir Beats04:00 PM | 21 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022