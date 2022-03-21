Prisoners in Punjab granted 90-day remission on Pakistan Day
Prisoners in Punjab granted 90-day remission on Pakistan Day
ISLAMABAD – On the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Dr. Arif Alvi has announced a special remission for 90 days in sentences for general, elderly, female, and juvenile prisoners in Punjab, ahead of 75th Pakistan Day.

Dr. Alvi in the exercise of powers under Article 45 of the Constitution has granted special remissions.

Prisoners in the most populous region have been granted a reduction in imprisonment while prisoners convicted for murder, espionage, anti-state activities, sectarianism, Zina, 1979, robbery, dacoity, kidnapping or abduction, and terrorist acts as defined in the Anti-Terrorism (Second Amendment) Ordinance, 1999 (No. XIII of 1999) will not get any relief in prison sentences.

Furthermore, remission has been granted to male prisoners who are 65 years of age or above and have undergone at least one-third of their substantive sentence, except those involved in culpable homicide and acts of terrorism.

Juvenile convicts, who have served one-third of their substantive sentence except those who were involved in culpable homicide and acts of terrorism, Zina, robbery, kidnapping or abduction, and anti-state activities, will also get relief.

Following the announcement, prisoners and their families hailed President and Prime Minister for relief while they also expressed pleasure.

Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing to celebrate Pakistan Day in a befitting manner as the nation is preparing for the day celebrated across the country to mark the passing of the Lahore Resolution.

