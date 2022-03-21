Mahira Khan's latest video wins hearts
Lollywood queen Mahira Khan is an absolute stunner who has a huge fan following. Her fans are die-hard followers of her beauty, style and wit.
This time around, the Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay star gave an insight into her recent endeavours.
Taking to Instagram, the Bin Roye actress shared a stunning video alongside Pakistani heartthrob Ahad Raza Mir. The duo has shot an exciting video for the Pakistan Expo, which highlights and explores the hidden treasure and beauty of Pakistan.
"The untold stories whispered by the land… Coming soon! #PakistanTheHiddenTreasure @Pakistanexpo2020 @ahadrazamir", captioned the Verna star.
On the work front, Mahira Khan is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad opposite Fahad Mustafa.
