Pakistan rolls out Teleschool App to boost online education

ISLAMABAD – In another bid to promote online education, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday launched One School for All, Teleschool Pakistan - Mobile App to provide online education to students from Grade-1 to 12.

The premier while launching the mega-project called it the revolutionary step of materializing the vision of digital education and emphasized promoting online education that can ensure continuity of learning in far-flung areas as well as during catastrophes and pandemics.

Sharif stressed investing in future generations to equip them with modern skills, and mentioned that vocational training centers should be established across the country in cooperation with the provincial governments.

Calling to support orphan and poor students through Education Endowment Fund, the premier said the federal government is also planning to help Balochistan Government in establishing Danish Schools in the province to provide quality education to the children.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates Teleschool Pakistan mobile phone application (21.3.23). pic.twitter.com/REzFbKFI7O — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) March 21, 2023

He further underlined the importance of quality teachers' training, and directed the Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training to form a coordinated programme in consultation with provinces to equip teachers with modern education and skills.

On this occasion, the premier also distributed chrome books among students.