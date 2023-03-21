Pakistan rolls out Teleschool App to boost online education

ISLAMABAD – In another bid to promote online education, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday launched One School for All, Teleschool Pakistan - Mobile App to provide online education to students from Grade-1 to 12.
The premier while launching the mega-project called it the revolutionary step of materializing the vision of digital education and emphasized promoting online education that can ensure continuity of learning in far-flung areas as well as during catastrophes and pandemics.
Sharif stressed investing in future generations to equip them with modern skills, and mentioned that vocational training centers should be established across the country in cooperation with the provincial governments.
Calling to support orphan and poor students through Education Endowment Fund, the premier said the federal government is also planning to help Balochistan Government in establishing Danish Schools in the province to provide quality education to the children.
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates Teleschool Pakistan mobile phone application (21.3.23).
He further underlined the importance of quality teachers' training, and directed the Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training to form a coordinated programme in consultation with provinces to equip teachers with modern education and skills.
On this occasion, the premier also distributed chrome books among students.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 21, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.15
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|298.5
|301.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|340.5
|344
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.25
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.2
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187
|189.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.54
|757.54
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.91
|41.31
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.38
|40.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.9
|36.25
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.88
|925.88
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.66
|178.6
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.14
|740.14
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.42
|78.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207.5
|209.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.25
|307.78
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.26
|8.41
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,700 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,500.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Karachi
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Quetta
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Attock
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Multan
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,700
|PKR 2,390
