Nazish Jahangir’s arrest warrants issued in fraud case

LAHORE – A Judicial Magistrate in Punjab capital city has issued arrest warrants against actress Nazish Jahangir for breach of trust and fraud allegations.

The court has directed the Defence police to arrest the “Inaam-e-Mohabbat” starlet and actress and produce before it

The case was filed on a complaint lodged by Aswad Haroon, a resident of the Defence area.

Police said the case was registered under fraud-related sections, and action is being taken against Nazish Jahangir, Sikandar Khan, and other accused individuals.

The court has ordered the actress and other accused to be presented on March 22. The complainant has submitted the arrest warrants to the Defence C Police.

Nazish Jahangir is a popular Pakistani actress known for her impressive performances in television dramas. She gained recognition for her versatile acting skills and strong screen presence.

Nazish made her acting debut in the industry and quickly became a household name due to her natural talent and dedication.

Over the years, she has appeared in numerous hit dramas such as “Inaam-e-Mohabbat,” “Jinzada,” “Teri Behisi,” “Shikaar,” and “Ishqaway”.

With her charming personality and ability to connect with audiences, Nazish has earned a significant fan following.