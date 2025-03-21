Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Nazish Jahangir’s arrest warrants issued in fraud case

Nazish Jahangirs Arrest Warrants Issued In Fraud Case

LAHORE – A Judicial Magistrate in Punjab capital city has issued arrest warrants against actress Nazish Jahangir for breach of trust and fraud allegations.

The court has directed the Defence police to arrest the “Inaam-e-Mohabbat” starlet and actress and produce before it

The case was filed on a complaint lodged by Aswad Haroon, a resident of the Defence area.

Police said the case was registered under fraud-related sections, and action is being taken against Nazish Jahangir, Sikandar Khan, and other accused individuals.

The court has ordered the actress and other accused to be presented on March 22. The complainant has submitted the arrest warrants to the Defence C Police.

Nazish Jahangir is a popular Pakistani actress known for her impressive performances in television dramas. She gained recognition for her versatile acting skills and strong screen presence.

Nazish made her acting debut in the industry and quickly became a household name due to her natural talent and dedication.

Over the years, she has appeared in numerous hit dramas such as “Inaam-e-Mohabbat,” “Jinzada,” “Teri Behisi,” “Shikaar,” and “Ishqaway”.

With her charming personality and ability to connect with audiences, Nazish has earned a significant fan following.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 21 March 2025 Thursday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.65 279.9
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search