Pakistan cricketers extend heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr wishes to nation

LAHORE – Pakistan’s top men’s and women’s cricketers extended warm Eid-ul-Fitr wishes to the nation, celebrating the spirit of unity, gratitude, and joy that marks the occasion for Muslims worldwide.

In a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on social media, national men’s team stars, including ODI captain Shaheen Shah Afridi and T20I captain Salman Ali Agha, conveyed special messages to fans, urging them to celebrate Eid with loved ones. Several players such as Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Faheem Ashraf, and emerging talents also joined in sharing heartfelt greetings.

In a separate message, women’s team players including Sidra Amin, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu, and Tuba Hassan also wished the nation, as the team enjoys a short break ahead of their upcoming T20I tri-series in May.

Meanwhile, the men’s team is gearing up for the much-anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11, set to begin on March 26, featuring eight teams and 44 matches across the country.