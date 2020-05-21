PIA offers 10pc discount on Eid flights for all medics
11:16 PM | 21 May, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan International Airlines has offered a 10 percent special discount on its flights prior to and during Eid-ul-Fitr to doctors and paramedics to pay tribute to their services.
According to PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik, the concession is an acknowledgement of the services of doctors and paramedics and their sacrifices for humanity.
The discounted tickets can be obtained by showing cards of PMDC to PIA offices.
