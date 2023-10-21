  

Navin Waqar gives fans major fitness goals in new workout video

Maheen Khawaja
07:52 PM | 21 Oct, 2023
Navin Waqar gives fans major fitness goals in new workout video
Source: Navin Waqar (Instagram)

Navin Waqar is a celebrated Pakistani television actress, forever etched in the hearts of her fans for her unforgettable portrayal of Sara in the immensely popular TV series, "Humsafar." Her exceptional performance in the drama continues to be a fond memory for her admirers. Over the years, she has graced numerous hit drama serials, earning accolades for her acting prowess.

Beyond her acting career, she is well-known for her unwavering commitment to fitness. She dedicates extensive hours to her rigorous workout routines, exemplifying her dedication to physical health and well-being. 

In her latest Instagram post, she shared a video of herself working out. The video shows the Benaam actress lifting weights, and doing cardio, and pull-ups. 

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CynBqaaNh5o/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CyQkk5CNRkU/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Here's what fans had to say:

On the work front, she's currently seen in Green Entertainment's "101 divorce."

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

