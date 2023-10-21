Celebs react to Pakistani cricket team's poor performance in ICC World Cup 2023

Australia secured their second consecutive victory in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 by defeating Pakistan with a commanding 62-run margin at Bangalore's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.

Like every Pakistani, Pakistani celebs too reacted to the loss.

Veteran actor Nauman Ijaz had a rather specific suggestion after seeing the Pakistani team's performance against Australia. "Jahan itnay loogoon ka software update keya ha wahan Pakistani cricket team ka software beh update kerdo," he captioned the post on Instagram.

Arsalan Naseer had a hilarious take on the match. He said, "Usama Mir ko Dil Dil Pakistan Sunao bhai takay un ka catch pakarnay ka mood banay."

Khalil Ur Rehman had similar sentiments.

