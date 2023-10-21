Mahira hits back at trolls, tells them to ‘sit down’ and pray for Palestine

Renowned actress Mahira Khan recently found herself at the centre of a controversy when a segment of Twitter users accused her of delivering a "diplomatic" statement regarding Israel's offensive against Gaza. Despite her continuous tweets in support of Palestine, Mahira remained graceful in her response, clarifying her position on the matter.

In a tweet last Friday, Mahira extended her support to those suffering, expressing deep concern for those who have lost loved ones and homes, enduring constant pain. She also displayed empathy for those who may be misinformed about the suffering "around them."

However, many perceived her statement as overly diplomatic and demanded that she explicitly mention Palestine and Israel. Users asked, "Praying for who?" and criticized her for not directly naming the involved parties. A troll even implied that her "silence" was influenced by potential Hollywood contracts, to which she responded assertively, "Uhhh, I call it loud and clear. Sit down. Use your time to pray for Palestine," reaffirming her commitment to raising her voice for Gaza.

Uhhh I call it loud and clear. Sit down. 🙏🏼 use your time to pray for Palestine. https://t.co/1YVhNNxCKO — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) October 20, 2023

Furthermore, Mahira retweeted a statement by Fatima Bhutto, echoing her sentiments about the tragic situation in Gaza. Fatima Bhutto shared a heart-wrenching video of a baby girl covered in blood, struggling to breathe after being rescued from the rubble of a bombed house. This incident underscores Mahira's steadfast dedication to humanitarian causes and her courage in the face of unfounded accusations. She utilized her platform to shed light on the suffering of the Palestinian people and called for unity, compassion, and international support.