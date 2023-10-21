Mahira hits back at trolls, tells them to ‘sit down’ and pray for Palestine

Renowned actress Mahira Khan recently found herself at the centre of a controversy when a segment of Twitter users accused her of delivering a "diplomatic" statement regarding Israel's offensive against Gaza. Despite her continuous tweets in support of Palestine, Mahira remained graceful in her response, clarifying her position on the matter.
In a tweet last Friday, Mahira extended her support to those suffering, expressing deep concern for those who have lost loved ones and homes, enduring constant pain. She also displayed empathy for those who may be misinformed about the suffering "around them."
However, many perceived her statement as overly diplomatic and demanded that she explicitly mention Palestine and Israel. Users asked, "Praying for who?" and criticized her for not directly naming the involved parties. A troll even implied that her "silence" was influenced by potential Hollywood contracts, to which she responded assertively, "Uhhh, I call it loud and clear. Sit down. Use your time to pray for Palestine," reaffirming her commitment to raising her voice for Gaza.
Uhhh I call it loud and clear. Sit down. 🙏🏼 use your time to pray for Palestine. https://t.co/1YVhNNxCKO— Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) October 20, 2023
Furthermore, Mahira retweeted a statement by Fatima Bhutto, echoing her sentiments about the tragic situation in Gaza. Fatima Bhutto shared a heart-wrenching video of a baby girl covered in blood, struggling to breathe after being rescued from the rubble of a bombed house. This incident underscores Mahira's steadfast dedication to humanitarian causes and her courage in the face of unfounded accusations. She utilized her platform to shed light on the suffering of the Palestinian people and called for unity, compassion, and international support.
The images of these babies will haunt me forever. these are the victims of Israel's genocidal campaign against Gaza and the victims of Europe, UK, and the US's deranged support for the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinians https://t.co/qIRIPtjejc— fatima bhutto (@fbhutto) October 20, 2023
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee kept appreciating against the US dollar in the interbank, the local unit however saw marginal losses in the open market.
On Saturday, October 21, 2023, the US Dollar lost 80 paisa and was hovering at Rs280.15 for buying and Rs283.15 for selling.
Euro is currently clocked at 295.1 for buying and 298 for selling. The British pound also saw a jump of Rs1 and it is currently available in the market at 342 for buying, and 346 for selling.
UAE Dirham moves up by 0.75 against the Pakistani rupee and the AED stands at 77.75 while the Saudi Riyal is being traded at 74.5 after inching up over 1 rupee.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.15
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|295.1
|298
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.6
|346
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.75
|78.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.15
|176.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|735.47
|743.47
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.98
|38.38
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.03
|39.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.35
|3.46
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.47
|1.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|893.55
|902.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.29
|58.89
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.88
|166.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.28
|25.58
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.24
|726.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.49
|77.19
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|200
|202
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.47
|25.77
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.55
|310.05
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.68
|7.83
KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan move up following a sharp surge in the international market rates of bullion.
Data shared by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) suggest the prices of gold saw an increase of Rs2,200 and the price per tola clocked at Rs208,500.
Meanwhile, the price per 10 grams soared by Rs1,886 to Rs178,755. The single tola of 22 Karat Gold price for today is Rs195,890, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs186,988 and 18k gold rate is Rs160,275.00 for a single tola.
In the international market, gold prices climbed to $1999 per ounce after an increase of $27.
Yellow metal remained volatile in Pakistan amid uncertainty, and the masses prefer to buy it in such times as a safe investment.
Earlier in October, the price of gold decreased sharply in the domestic market following stern action but it bounced back.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Karachi
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Quetta
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Attock
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Multan
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,500
|PKR 2,382
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.