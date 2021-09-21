Bakhtawar Bhutto sends adorable birthday gift to brother Bilawal
04:36 PM | 21 Sep, 2021
Bakhtawar Bhutto sends adorable birthday gift to brother Bilawal
The only son of late Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is celebrating his 33rd birthday today. The incumbent chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party was showered with birthday wishes and countless blessings.

Hailing from a political dynasty, the young politician is admired by many and on his birthday his family and a massive amount of admirers wished him good fortune for years ahead.

His sister Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari had the perfect birthday present as she shared multiple throwback clicks on her Instagram stories to wish her brother.

Here is a glimpse of the sibling's special moments as Bakhtawar took an adorable trip down memory lane.

On the other hand, Twitteratis flooded the micro-blogging site with their love for Bhutto as ‘#HappyBirthdayBBZ’ began trending on Twitter.

Born in Karachi on 21 September 1988, he was born three months before Benazir was elected as the first female prime minister of Pakistan. Moreover, he is the eldest child and the only son of Benazir Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari, the former President of Pakistan.

Bilawal spent most of his life abroad as he left Pakistan in 1999 when Benazir went into self-exile with the family dividing time between London and Dubai. He studied at the Rashid School for Boys in Dubai.

However, he made his official political debut in 2012 on the fifth death anniversary of Benazir with an emotionally charged speech. He is the youngest party chief in Pakistan and promises to bring more dynamism to the political arena.

