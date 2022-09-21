Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 21 September 2022
Web Desk
08:15 AM | 21 Sep, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 21 September 2022
Share

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs150,000 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 128,600. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 117,880 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 137,500.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 150,000 PKR 1,738
Karachi PKR 150,000 PKR 1,738
Islamabad PKR 150,000 PKR 1,738
Peshawar PKR 150,000 PKR 1,738
Quetta PKR 150,000 PKR 1,738
Sialkot PKR 150,000 PKR 1,738
Attock PKR 150,000 PKR 1,738
Gujranwala PKR 150,000 PKR 1,738
Jehlum PKR 150,000 PKR 1,738
Multan PKR 150,000 PKR 1,738
Bahawalpur PKR 150,000 PKR 1,738
Gujrat PKR 150,000 PKR 1,738
Nawabshah PKR 150,000 PKR 1,738
Chakwal PKR 150,000 PKR 1,738
Hyderabad PKR 150,000 PKR 1,738
Nowshehra PKR 150,000 PKR 1,738
Sargodha PKR 150,000 PKR 1,738
Faisalabad PKR 150,000 PKR 1,738
Mirpur PKR 150,000 PKR 1,738

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 20 September ...
08:15 AM | 20 Sep, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 19 September ...
08:14 AM | 19 Sep, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 18 September ...
09:54 AM | 18 Sep, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 17 September ...
08:16 AM | 17 Sep, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 16 September ...
07:58 AM | 16 Sep, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 15 September ...
08:20 AM | 15 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Indian comedy star Raju Srivastava passes away at 58
10:24 AM | 21 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr