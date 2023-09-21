Karachi weather update today

Met Office said partly cloudy weather will prevail in most districts of the country's southeastern region including the provincial capital Karachi.

Rain Update in Karachi

Amid the cloudy weather, there is very little chance of a showers in Karachi during the next 12 hours.

Karachi Temperature Today

As per the weather forecast service, Karachi’s minimum temperature was recorded at 34°C, while the temperature will dropn to 27 in night.

Karachi’s humidity was recorded at 62 percent, while winds blew from southwest and west at 30km/hour.

Karachi Air Quality

Karachi Air Quality was recorded at 30 which is fair. The air quality is generally acceptable for most individuals. However, sensitive groups may experience minor to moderate symptoms from long-term exposure.