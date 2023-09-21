Lahore weather update today

Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted partyl sunny weather in the provincial capital Lahore, and other Punjab regions during the next 24 hours.

Lahore Rain Update

Amid the dry weather, Met Office predicted slight chances of rain in the region during the next 24 hours, while it predicted downpour over the weekend.

Lahore Temperature Today

At noon, the mercury reached around 33°C. Humidity was recorded at around 60 percent in the city. Winds blew at 7km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 7 which is high, with visibility around 5km.

Lahore Air Quality

The provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at 133, which is unhealthy.

Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Limit outdoor activity.

Synoptic Situation

Low pressure area has weakened and is likely to move southwestward during the next 24 hours. A shallow westerly wave is likely to enter the upper parts of the country from tomorrow on Thursday, Met Office said.

PMD also predicted rain-wind/thundershower in Gilgit-Baltistan, KP, and Azad Kashmir.