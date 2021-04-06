PM Imran Khan to participate in 10th D-8 Summit hosted by Bangladesh

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will participate in the 10th D-8 Summit being hosted by Bangladesh in a virtual format on Thursday.

He will lead Pakistan's delegation in the summit.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi will attend the 19th Council of Ministers meeting that will precede the Summit.

The theme of the Summit is "Partnership for a Transformative World: Harnessing Power of Youth and Technology."

The Summit will be attended by heads of states and governments of eight D-8 Member States including Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Turkey and Pakistan.