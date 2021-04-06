PM Imran rates his own performance on social media poll, and the internet's gone bonkers
Web Desk
09:51 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
PM Imran rates his own performance on social media poll, and the internet's gone bonkers
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday took part in an online poll by a Facebook user about the performance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. But it didn't stop there.

Soon after the Facebook poll was posted with the personal account of Mr. Imran Khan tagged, the premier commented on the poll stating he is “80%” satisfied with the performance of the PTI government.

While the premier seems much satisfied with his government performance despite growing inflation and employment fuelled by the COVID-19 pandemic, it didn't sit well with the netizens.

The comment appeared for a short time before it was deleted from the social media platform. When a screen-short of the deleted comment was taken, more than 250 people had already reacted to his views with some approving it and others expressing their surprise over it.

It is yet to be confirmed that the comment was made by the premier or his social media team.

Earlier, PM Khan had just unfollowed everyone on Twitter, leaving Pakistani tweeple shocked. He has 13.5 million people followers on the micro-blogging site.

PM Imran Khan just unfollowed everyone on Twitter 11:00 PM | 7 Dec, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has just unfollowed everyone on Twitter, shows his social media page, ...

More From This Category
Can men marry transgender persons? Mufti Abdul ...
11:43 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
FIA summons Jahangir Tareen, Ali Tareen on April 9
10:28 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
PM Imran Khan to participate in 10th D-8 Summit ...
08:51 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
Russia terms Pakistan key foreign policy partner ...
08:24 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
Pakistan to open model treatment facility for ...
08:09 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
US Consulate congratulates Pakistani graduates of ...
07:41 PM | 6 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Iffat Omar 'sorry' after criticism over VIP vaccine shot
10:51 PM | 6 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr