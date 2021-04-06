PM Imran rates his own performance on social media poll, and the internet's gone bonkers

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday took part in an online poll by a Facebook user about the performance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. But it didn't stop there.

Soon after the Facebook poll was posted with the personal account of Mr. Imran Khan tagged, the premier commented on the poll stating he is “80%” satisfied with the performance of the PTI government.

While the premier seems much satisfied with his government performance despite growing inflation and employment fuelled by the COVID-19 pandemic, it didn't sit well with the netizens.

The comment appeared for a short time before it was deleted from the social media platform. When a screen-short of the deleted comment was taken, more than 250 people had already reacted to his views with some approving it and others expressing their surprise over it.

It is yet to be confirmed that the comment was made by the premier or his social media team.

Earlier, PM Khan had just unfollowed everyone on Twitter, leaving Pakistani tweeple shocked. He has 13.5 million people followers on the micro-blogging site.