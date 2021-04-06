FIA summons Jahangir Tareen, Ali Tareen on April 9

10:28 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
FIA summons Jahangir Tareen, Ali Tareen on April 9
LAHORE – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday summoned PTI leader Jahangir Tareen and his son Ali Tareen to appear before the agency on April 9.

FIA issued notices to both of them. The notice said that if Jahangir Tareen and Ali Tareen fail to appear in the FIA Lahore office, it would be assumed that they have nothing to present in their defense.

According to the notice, FIA accused Ali Tareen and his father of committing fraud with the shareholders. It also directed Ali Tareen to answer five of the agency’s questions.

Among these, Ali Tareen has been asked why the JKFSL sugar business was sold off; was the sale of the sugarcane business advertised; how many potential buyers contacted the company and how much did they bid?

FIA has also asked for documents showing how the sale of sugarcane business was valued at Rs 4.35 billion. Moreover, Ali Tareen has been asked to provide money trail of where JKFSL spent the Rs 4.35 billion.

