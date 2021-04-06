Pakistan face South Africa in ODI series-decider
The third and final One-Day International between Pakistan and South Africa will be played at Centurion on Wednesday.
The three-match series now stands level at 1-1.
Shahdab Khan will not part of the team as he has been ruled out of ongoing South Africa and Zimbabwe tours due to his toe injury.
In second ODI, Fakhar Zaman missed out on a double ton as Pakistan lost to South Africa by 17 runs in the fixture in Johannesburg on Sunday.
Earlier batting first, South Africa posted 341 runs on the board for the loss of six wickets. Pakistan failed to chase the target and made 324-9 in the 50 overs. Fakhar hit 193 off 155 balls with 10 sixes and 18 fours but he lacked support.
Pakistan elected to field first after winning the toss. South Africa captain Temba Bavuma remained the top scorer with 92 runs. Quinton De Kock made 80 runs and Rassie van der Dussen and David Miller made a helpful contribution in the end with their blistering knocks.
Pakistan’s Haris Rauf picked up three wickets.
Pakistan Squad
Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir
South Africa Squad
Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Beuran Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts, Rassie van der Dussen, Junior Dala, Lutho Sipamla, Wiaan Mulder, Sisanda Magala, Kyle Verreynne, Daryn Dupavillon, Lizaad Williams.
