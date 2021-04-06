Iffat Omar 'sorry' after criticism over VIP vaccine shot

LAHORE – Pakistani actress and social activist Iffat Omar has issued deep apology apparently for jumping a queue to receive vaccine against the COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, the former model wrote: "I am sorry.I am ashamed.I apologise from the bottom of my heart.I will repent".

I am sorry.I am ashamed.I apologise from the bottom of my heart.I will repent. — Iffat Omar Official (@OmarIffat) April 6, 2021

But she did not mention the mistake for which she is feeling sorry. But it all come amidst her coronavirus vaccine issue and legal battle with singer Ali Zafar over defamation.

Last week, a video clips surfaced on social media allegedly showing her getting Covid vaccination at the residence of the Federal Minister for Housing of Tariq Bashir Cheema.

The viral clips were shared on the Instagram account by Nawal Cheema, a relative of Tariq Bashir Cheema, which showed the health workers vaccinating several people, most of which are below 60, gathered at his residence.

Federal Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema supervises the Covid-19 vaccination of his entire family - at his home pic.twitter.com/hpZ681frMF — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) March 29, 2021

Responding to the humiliation on social networking site, Family Front actor then tweeted that I would like to clarify this was a booster shot of a Cansino (trial) vaccine received from UHS who also provided the previous shot. It’s not illegal or privilege.

Later, she deleted her tweet as many users mentioned that the vaccine she’s referring to (Cansino) is one dose vaccine and the trials are long over. Also, they grilled her to justify inoculating at private residence since authorities have no such protocols for the general public.