Can men marry transgender persons? Mufti Abdul Qavi lands in another controversy with new statement

LAHORE – A controversial Pakistani cleric who was barred by his own family of religious leaders from making public appearance has landed himself in trouble with a new statement.

Mufti Abdul Qavi, who makes headlines for all the wrong reasons, has once again drawn flak over what is being termed an ‘unnatural’ advice to transgender community.

In his recent conversation with a private TV channel, Qavi advised transgender people to get married. Giving an ambiguous statement, he said the transgender people can tie the knot like a physically normal human beings if they claimed to have either male or female abilities.

Qavi, who was ripped of his Mufti title by family earlier this year over his immoral activities, claimed that what he has said is “aligned with the Islamic teachings.”

Irked by his statement, a lawyer named Hafiz Mushtaq Ahmed Naeemi has moved a sessions court seeking registration of a case against Qavi over his controversial statement.

Terming his statement purely ‘unnatural’, the petition said that such sinful acts would trigger vulgarity in the society.

Following the legal action, the cleric told Rohi TV that whatever he has said “is also mentioned in the Holy Quran” and if he has said something wrong he is “ready to apologise.”

He also maintained that a case cannot be registered against him over this statement.