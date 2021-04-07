Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 07 April 2021
08:35 AM | 7 Apr, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 07 April 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 99,300 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 85,200 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 78,100 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 91,025 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 99,300 PKR 1,430
Karachi PKR 99,300 PKR 1,430
Islamabad PKR 99,300 PKR 1,430
Peshawar PKR 99,300 PKR 1,430
Quetta PKR 99,300 PKR 1,430
Sialkot PKR 99,300 PKR 1,430
Attock PKR 99,300 PKR 1,430
Gujranwala PKR 99,300 PKR 1,430
Jehlum PKR 99,300 PKR 1,430
Multan PKR 99,300 PKR 1,430
Bahawalpur PKR 99,300 PKR 1,430
Gujrat PKR 99,300 PKR 1,430
Nawabshah PKR 99,300 PKR 1,430
Chakwal PKR 99,300 PKR 1,430
Hyderabad PKR 99,300 PKR 1,430
Nowshehra PKR 99,300 PKR 1,430
Sargodha PKR 99,300 PKR 1,430
Faisalabad PKR 99,300 PKR 1,430
Mirpur PKR 99,300 PKR 1,430

